Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on 'Hawkeye' Season 2

Jeremy Renner has recently shared his thoughts on Hawkeye season two.
The American actor opened up that he has to get in shape to play the titular Marvel character following the snowplow accident back in 2023.
Jeremy revealed what it’s like to play archer Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye on the 2021 Disney+ series during an appearance at 2025 Florida Supercon.
“It was great to dive more into the character a bit, in a world that’s more grounded,” he said via Popverse.
When asked about reprising the role in season two, the Bourne Legacy actor replied, “To me, it was a lot more fun to do and more to explore for the character, which is nice.”
Jeremy mentioned that he “always wanted to do more of that stuff”.
However, the actor shared that he “has to get body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff” after his snow-plow accident.
Jeremy is hopeful that he “will get there” and “will be able” to do season two once he’s fully recovered.
The Avengers actor noted that he’s “happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do”.
Earlier this year, Jeremy claimed on High Performance that Disney offered him half the money for season two.
The actor noted that his salary was cut in half because of his near-fatal accident two years ago.
“I still love the character, I’d still love to do it but I had to defend myself,” he stated at the time.