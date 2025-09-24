Home / Entertainment

Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on 'Hawkeye' Season 2

Marvel star reflects on reprising his role in the upcoming season of 'Hawkeye'

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on Hawkeye Season 2
Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on Hawkeye Season 2

Jeremy Renner has recently shared his thoughts on Hawkeye season two.

The American actor opened up that he has to get in shape to play the titular Marvel character following the snowplow accident back in 2023.

Jeremy revealed what it’s like to play archer Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye on the 2021 Disney+ series during an appearance at 2025 Florida Supercon.

“It was great to dive more into the character a bit, in a world that’s more grounded,” he said via Popverse.

When asked about reprising the role in season two, the Bourne Legacy actor replied, “To me, it was a lot more fun to do and more to explore for the character, which is nice.”

Jeremy mentioned that he “always wanted to do more of that stuff”.

However, the actor shared that he “has to get body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff” after his snow-plow accident.

Jeremy is hopeful that he “will get there” and “will be able” to do season two once he’s fully recovered.

The Avengers actor noted that he’s “happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do”.

Earlier this year, Jeremy claimed on High Performance that Disney offered him half the money for season two.

The actor noted that his salary was cut in half because of his near-fatal accident two years ago.

“I still love the character, I’d still love to do it but I had to defend myself,” he stated at the time.

You Might Like:

D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family

D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family
Celeste Rivas' dead body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals
'Friends' star gets candid about diet plan and staying in shape at 56

Jimmy Kimmel finally back with a bang after one-week suspension

Jimmy Kimmel finally back with a bang after one-week suspension
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional during his opening monologue following his suspension

Cardi B reveals why her split from Offset remains unresolved

Cardi B reveals why her split from Offset remains unresolved
The 'WAP' rapper explained why she is still married to Offset despite filing for divorce over a year ago

A$AP Rocky expresses his desire as Rihanna prepares to deliver third child

A$AP Rocky expresses his desire as Rihanna prepares to deliver third child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy during this year's Met Gala

Taylor Swift wins big in court ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift wins big in court ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release
The 'Lover' hitmaker set to release her new music album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers describe ‘inhumane’ prison conditions in new legal filing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers describe ‘inhumane’ prison conditions in new legal filing
'Diddy' defence team disclosed 'inhumane' conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York

Jimmy Fallon, Sean Penn take brutal jab at FCC after Jimmy Kimmel's ABC return

Jimmy Fallon, Sean Penn take brutal jab at FCC after Jimmy Kimmel's ABC return
ABC and Nexstar announce the triumphant return of Jimmy Kimmel after suspension during live show

Ex-Astronauts CEO, exec ties explained months after Coldplay viral concert clip

Ex-Astronauts CEO, exec ties explained months after Coldplay viral concert clip
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot being seen together at the Coldplay show at Gillette Stadium

Justin Bieber breaks silence as ex Selena Gomez's wedding details go public

Justin Bieber breaks silence as ex Selena Gomez's wedding details go public
The 'Baby' hitmaker and Selena Gomez parted ways in 2018 before his high-profile marriage with Hailey Bieber

Priscilla Presley credits Kim Kardashian for last conversation with her ex

Priscilla Presley credits Kim Kardashian for last conversation with her ex
Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian briefly dated between 1975 and 1976

James Van Der Beek makes last-minute return to 'Dawson's Creek' reunion

James Van Der Beek makes last-minute return to 'Dawson's Creek' reunion
The 'Varsity Blues' star reunited with 'Dawson’s Creek' cast at the Richard Rogers Theatre earlier this week