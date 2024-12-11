Trending

Jeremy Renner expresses deep fondness for Bollywood

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner graced the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Jeremy Renner is a die-hard Bollywood fan! 

Speaking to Zee Media, Renner praised the Indian film industry’s rich cultural heritage and its global impact.

“The beauty of film lies in connecting people from anywhere in the world, since movies irrespective of their origin are the binding forces,” the Avengers star revealed.

He continued, “I love Bollywood for this reason, it’s woven with music and dance within a unique cinematic experience which resonates across the world.”

Renner revealed that the Bollywood films are not only responsible for contributing greatly, but also the culture that is portrayed.

Further adding, “India’s film industry contributed a lot in building cinema for the whole world and only grew strong all over the world.

 The Hurt Locker star then spoke for his exhilaration for cross-cultural marriages as it is getting to boom more between Hollywood and Bollywood.

To note, Jeremy Renner also discussed how he is recuperating after suffering a near-fatal snow plow accident in January 2023. 

Jeremy Renner snow plow recovery status:       

Jeremy Renner spoke about his recovery at an on-stage talk at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival 2024.

When Asked if there were any limitations imposed by his injuries, he said, “I don’t think of it as limitations – even though I’m 25% titanium, so fuck Iron Man.”

To note, Renner has made a comeback to acting after blunt chest trauma and 38 broken bones. 

