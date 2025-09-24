Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals

'Friends' star gets candid about diet plan and staying in shape at 56

  By Riba Shaikh
Jennifer Aniston has recently spilled the beans on maintaining a size two figure despite her cheat meals.

The Friends alum revealed that the food she reaches for when she’s on cheat days to help her elevate her mood.

Jennifer secretly cherishes comfort foods like “pizza nights, burgers or Mexican food”.

When the Murder Mystery actress is with friends, she enjoys the instant pick-me-up kind of food.

“I have a really wonderful, loving, solid group of friends who are very funny on top of being wonderful human beings. And so, we make each other laugh,” said the 56-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Jennifer also mentioned that if she wants to eat out, The Morning Show star “will go to my favourite restaurant with some girlfriends, have a martini, and a delicious meal”.


The actress told the outlet that if she’s “alone” then she “will relax by turning on a documentary and turning off the news, that's for sure”.

In a separate interview with Byrdie, Jennifer opened up that she’s “mindful and conscious of” of what she puts into her body.

“I try to practice balance by eating a proper amount of protein, vegetables, and water and exercising,” she told the outlet.

As far as workout is concerned, the actress would “mix it up with full body workouts, Pilates, yoga and cardio”.

A source previously told US Weekly that Jennifer doesn’t care about ageing and has no interest in cosmetic procedures.

She only focuses on being “healthy and happy,” according to an insider.

“Jen feels fine about getting older. For her, it's about being healthy and happy as she can be,” added a source.

