Taylor Swift nearly gave up career amid Kim Kardashian feud

Rare insights about American pop singer’s journey to stardom after Kim Kardashian feud

  • By Riba Shaikh
Taylor Swift was about to give up her music career in the past because of Kim Kardashian.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, the contributor revealed that the Cruel Summer crooner was “moments from quitting” her beloved singing career after her bitter feud with the reality star, who called her a “snake” in a viral tweet back in 2016.

The insider opened up that the incident pushed Taylor to get away from spotlight and even left her confused whether to continue her career or not.

“The level of vitriol after Kim's tweet was staggering. Death threats were pouring in, her reputation was shredded overnight, and she felt there was no way to fight back,” said a contributor.

Another fan interviewed for the documentary pointed out that Taylor “could have saved a million babies and solved world hunger, and it wouldn’t have mattered”.

However, a tipster believed, “Once that snake narrative stuck, she was powerless.”

“To have something of that magnitude go completely off the rails – there was no stopping it, no matter what she did,” added a fan.

The two-part documentary, which will air on September 30, discovers how the 2016 feud marked a pivotal point in Taylor’s career.

Back in the time, fans noted that the songstress’ period of silence was the closest she came to leaving music altogether.

Interestingly, the new documentary will include testimony from online commentators, industry insiders and devoted Swifties to explore the journey of Taylor especially after her feud with Kim and Kanye West.

“Taylor is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st-century voice for women and young people,”explained documentary’s director Guy King. 

He further said, “Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave.”

