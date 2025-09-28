Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on-and-off for eight years before parting ways in 2018

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding
Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber subtly opened up about his feelings after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s wedding.

In a dreamy Instagram post on Saturday, September 27, the Only Murders in the Building actress announced tying the knot with Benny Blanco, sharing a carousel of enchanting glimpses from the nuptials.

Just an hour after the beautiful songstress shared the heartfelt update, her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, broke his silence with a subtle message to his former ladylove.

In the post, Bieber shared a series of photos from his recent basketball game, with his song I Do playing in the background.

Although the Sorry crooner kept the caption blank, his choice of song led fans speculate that it was a subtle message for Selena Gomez.

“All these feelings just wash away, my baby. It's not complicated. And those feelings won't fade away, away,” the lyrics played, adding, “I do, I mean it when I said that I do. Nobody gets to touch you, I do. You will always be the one that I choose.”

Fans’ reaction:

Moments after Justin Bieber shared the post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“YOU WILL ALWAYS LOVE HER AND YOU KNOW IT,” wrote a fan.

Another penned, “This song ? Now? Really.”

“Me doing everything to get my ex's attention,” a third sarcastically added.

“Today the most beautiful woman got married and it wasn't with you,” commented a fourth.

Meanwhile, one more expressed, “Interesting choice of song..”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-again, off-again relationship for eight years. The former flames finally parted ways in 2018.

You Might Like:

Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco in enchanting ceremony: Photos

Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco in enchanting ceremony: Photos
Selena Gomez shares dreamy photos and videos from her magical wedding ceremony with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez leaves mom ‘shattered’ with shocking wedding snub

Selena Gomez leaves mom ‘shattered’ with shocking wedding snub
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress ignites family feud with surprising decision regarding her wedding to Benny Blanco

Nicole Kidman drops rare snap with daughter Faith from their chic night out

Nicole Kidman drops rare snap with daughter Faith from their chic night out
The ‘Babygirl’ actress stuns in dazzling black ensemble as she steps out with daughter Faith Margaret for a glam night out

Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’ makes explosive debut at box office

Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’ makes explosive debut at box office
Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s action epic earned major amount on opening day

Dua Lipa lights up Miami concert in daring backless dress: See

Dua Lipa lights up Miami concert in daring backless dress: See
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker delivers a power-packed performance on night 1 of her Radical Optimism tour Miami stop

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release
The disgraced music mogul arrested over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking in September last year

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash
Several other family members of 'Meet the Putmans' are currently hospitalised

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event
'The Kardashians' star and her 12-year-old firstborn stepped out to celebrate the major milestone

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home
The 'Uncharted' star and his fiancé made joint appearance at the charity event in London

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman
The American broadcaster parted ways with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman back in 2022

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer
Live launch show of 'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' came with a burst of excitement, but also with a few last-minute changes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal
The Bad Boy CEO was behind bars last September on serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering