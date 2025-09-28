Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber subtly opened up about his feelings after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s wedding.
In a dreamy Instagram post on Saturday, September 27, the Only Murders in the Building actress announced tying the knot with Benny Blanco, sharing a carousel of enchanting glimpses from the nuptials.
Just an hour after the beautiful songstress shared the heartfelt update, her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, broke his silence with a subtle message to his former ladylove.
In the post, Bieber shared a series of photos from his recent basketball game, with his song I Do playing in the background.
Although the Sorry crooner kept the caption blank, his choice of song led fans speculate that it was a subtle message for Selena Gomez.
“All these feelings just wash away, my baby. It's not complicated. And those feelings won't fade away, away,” the lyrics played, adding, “I do, I mean it when I said that I do. Nobody gets to touch you, I do. You will always be the one that I choose.”
Fans’ reaction:
Moments after Justin Bieber shared the post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.
“YOU WILL ALWAYS LOVE HER AND YOU KNOW IT,” wrote a fan.
Another penned, “This song ? Now? Really.”
“Me doing everything to get my ex's attention,” a third sarcastically added.
“Today the most beautiful woman got married and it wasn't with you,” commented a fourth.
Meanwhile, one more expressed, “Interesting choice of song..”
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez:
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-again, off-again relationship for eight years. The former flames finally parted ways in 2018.