Erika Kirk faces backlash over ‘perfect act’ after Charlie Kirk's killing

Charlie Kirk widow became part of online debate after netizens found her behavior odd after husband’s assassination.
According to the Week, days after Erika Kirk publicly "forgave" Tyler Robinson at a memorial service for her husband on September 21, netizens have begun questioning whether she was really sad after her husband's death, or just "acting."
She said at the service, “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it’s what Christ did. And it’s what Charlie would do.”
The questions increased after Erika's appearance on an episode of 'The Charlie Kirk Show', a podcast.
Social media sleuths were quick to point out that she had smiled more than once during the show, and have also highlighted the number of developments she has been involved in, since Charlie's death.
A Redditor wrote, going on to analyse her pauses during the memorial service speech, “I don't expect her to act perfectly as the loss she's endured is immense, but when watching through her speeches ... it seems like it's a mix of true emotion and acting in facial expressions and timing.”
"This might be unpopular, but I find it very weird how a widow has stepped into the CEO role, delivered two speeches ... and is already going on podcasts just two weeks after her husband was assassinated," an X user questioned.
"No normal person erects a circus complete with a pyrotechnics show for a memorial a week after their husbands gets murdered," another Redditor pointed out.
Erika announced on Friday that her husband's podcast would go on to keep his dream alive.