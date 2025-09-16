Faith Kipyegon makes history with record-equalling fourth 1500m world title

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon cemented her legacy as one of the greatest runners in history by clinching record-equaling fourth 1500m title on Tuesday, September 16.
With this victory, she has now matched retired men's world record holder Hicham EI Guerrouj, becoming only the second athlete ever to win four 1500m world titles.
Kipyegon has maintained an extraordinary winning streak, adding a third straight world championship gold to her three consecutive Olympic tittles.
In the race, she led confidently from the beginning and then pulled away strongly in the last lap to secure victory.
She has won the last five major international finals in a row and hasn't beaten in the 1500m, other than preliminary rounds for over four years.
Kipyegon was far stronger than the rest of the field, finishing the 1500m race well ahead of her competitors in 3 minutes 52.15 seconds.
Her Kenyan teammate Dorcus Ewoi came seconds while Australia's Jessica Hull ended up third.
Kipyegon's latest victory brings her career total to eight gold medals, placing her alongside two of the greatest female athletes in history like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has also won four world titles in a single event, and Tirunesh Dibaba, who has the joint-highest number of individual world titles for a woman.
She is now aiming to win a second successive world double in the 5,000m, the heats for which begin on Thursday, September 18 while the final taking place on Saturday, September 20.