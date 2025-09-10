Carlos Alcaraz debuts bold new look after US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz has unveiled a stunning new hairstyle after sporting his "terrible" buzzcut throughout his triumphant US Open run.
The Spanish tennis player, who won the US Open on Sunday against Jannik Sinner, has introduced his brand-new hair transformation after he spent the whole tournament with a buzz cut.
After his historic win, the 22-year-old was asked what he might do to his hair to celebrate; Alcaraz grinned, noting, "[Something] even better. Even better. You will see. You will see. Surprise. Surprise."
And he came through with the promise thanks to his long-time barber Victor, who bleached his hair platinum upon his return to his hometown of Murcia in Spain.
Previously, the buzzcut sparked curiosity as fans questioned why the Spaniard had decided to make the change on the eve of the final Grand Slam of 2025.
Alcaraz later revealed that it had been his brother Alvaro who had accidently used the wrong clippers, "and the only way to fix it is to shave it off."
Before the shocking change, Alcaraz returned home to Spain after a hectic 48 hours on the heels of his landmark win in Flushing Meadows.
The two-time Wimbledon champion kicked off his celebration tour with a trip out on the town, where he was joined by celebrities including Cardi B and Jamie Foxx and models at an exclusive after-party at Meatpacking District haunt Chez Margaux.
Carlos Alcaraz will return to the US at the end of the month to take part in the Laver Cup in San Francisco as part of Team Europe.