Jimmy Fallon to keep his 'head down' after Jimmy Kimmel fallout

‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ host shares surprising plan for his show after Jimmy Kimmel show suspension

  By Sidra Khan
Jimmy Fallon is trying to be cautious to avoid putting his show in jeopardy.

After the shocking suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month over the host’s remark about Charlie Kirk’s assassin, the host of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared his thoughts on how he wants his show to run.

During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street to promote his new reality series On Brand, the 51-year-old American comedian and television host was asked about the recent “eventful couple of weeks” in the late-night television and whether he had thought about how to shape his show moving forward.

Answering the question, Fallon revealed that his show has never been “that political” and after the shocking fallout of Jimmy Kimmel recently, he is trying to keep his “head down.”

"Our show's never really been that political. We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that's really the way our show really works. Our monologues are kind of the same that we've been doing since Johnny Carson was doing 'The Tonight Show,’” told the Late Night host.

He added, "Really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny. I have great writers, clever, smart writers. We're just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody."

Jimmy Fallon’s On Brand is a reality competition series where he plays the CEO of a fictional On Brand Agency.

The show premiered on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and now airs twice a week, Tuesdays at 10 pm ET and Fridays at 8 pm ET.

