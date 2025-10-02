D4vd’s manager gives first statement after Celeste Rivas body found in singer's Tesla

4vd manager Josh Marshall stepped forward to address the investigation after a Celeste Rivas was found dead in the trunk of the artist’s car Tesla.
Marshall, who owns record label and media company Mogul Vision, used TikTok to issue a statement refuting speculation about his alleged involvement in Rivas’s death.
As one TikTok user alleged Marshall had killed the girl, to which he replied, “how dare you say something like this with no facts.”
He then said, “This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW.”
Marshall went on to say, “This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children. I received no emails and I’m no one’s roommate, I live full-time at home with my wife and kids,” adding, “My daughter is 14 and this news is affecting so many lives. I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California.”
The manager shared, “Also I work remotely 95 per cent of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day-to-day capacity, not me.”
He revealed that loss is devastating but investigators will uncover the truth and while he focused on supporting his family.
Marshall urged, “Please stick to facts.”
He also clarified that he did not live in the d4vd’s Hollywood Hills home, “Lol I've never lived in that home. I live in an entirely different state with my family. I do not have access to any cameras nor anything on that property. Stop creating false narratives and Assumptions.”
Marshall later posted, addressing misinformation about him and his family, urging the video’s creator to correct the claims and others to stop spreading false narratives.
The statement came amid the ongoing investigation after the discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains inside a Tesla registered to the singer D4vd on September 11.