Justin Bieber's mom sends special blessings after he asks for 'prayers'

The ‘Swag’ hitmaker Justin Bieber recently asked his fans to pray for him in an unexpected way

  By Sidra Khan
Justin Bieber’s mom sends special blessings after he asks for ‘prayers’
Justin Bieber’s mom sends special blessings after he asks for ‘prayers’

Justin Bieber’s receiving his beloved mom’s love and prayers.

Recently, the Swag hitmaker took to Instagram to share a carousel of gush-worthy clicks with wife, Hailey Bieber, and son, Jack Blues Bieber.

In the carousel, one of the snaps featured the Canadian singer from behind, with a text written on his shirt, reading, “PRAY FOR ME.”

Shortly after the Sorry hitmaker dropped the post, his mother, Pattie Mallette, sent heartfelt prayers and blessing his way via a loving Instagram tribute.

Sharing a slew of her son’s photos in the same shirt, Pattie wrote, “We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin.”

“I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT,” she continued.

Pattie went on to pray, “Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree.”

On the work front, Justin Bieber recently secured a $10 million payday to headline the upcoming Coachella in April 2026.

