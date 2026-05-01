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Meryl Streep spills on shocking ‘beef’ she had with iconic costar Goldie Hawn

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ actress details surprising issue she had with her ‘Death Becomes Her’ costar Goldie Hawn

Meryl Streep spills on shocking ‘beef’ she had with iconic costar Goldie Hawn
Meryl Streep spills on shocking ‘beef’ she had with iconic costar Goldie Hawn

Meryl Streep is spilling on some shocking yet interesting beans.

During an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, April 30, The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress recalled a past experience, revealing that she had a “beef” with her Death Becomes Her costar Goldie Hawn.

Speaking to the outlet, the 76-year-old American actress recounted the time she was filming the iconic 1992 horror-comedy movie with the 80-year-old legendary actress.

Streep mentioned that she had major on-set issues with Hawn, because she was always late to the set.

“Goldie, she was always late to set,” said the Mamma Mia! Star, adding, “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying. But she’s late, and she had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.”

She continued, “She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all…’Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her.”

While sharing about the issue, Meryl Streep also opened up about the heartwarming memories she made with the Foul Play star, recalling, “When we get to the scene and we just do the scene all silly and fabulous, me with Goldie, we just laughed.”

“We just had a lot of fun. And she’s the best laugher in America, really. She laughs like, ‘Ahahaha!’ And then they have to stop shooting. But that part was fun,” she added.

In the interview, the Sophie’s Choice actress clarified that she had no actual beef with Goldie Hawn and the two share a heartfelt bond.

Meryl Streep is currently busy promoting her new fashion movie The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is releasing today, Friday, May 1, 2026.

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