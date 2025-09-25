Billie Eilish's brother Finneas gets engaged to girlfriend of 7 years

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell has popped the billion-dollar question to his partner Claudia Sulewski after seven years of romance.
The 28-year-old singer-producer, who creates music under the name FINNEAS, met Claudia on a dating app in 2018.
On Wednesday, September 24, the head-over-heels couple shared the exciting engagement news on a joint Instagram account with the caption, "forever and ever 9.22," revealing the actual date of the proposal.
In the first romantic snap, the pair could be seen hugging at a scenic location as Finneas plants a light kiss on his now-fiancée's forehead.
The carousel of romantic clicks also featured a video of them in a helicopter heading to the proposal site, while in other snaps, Claudia could be seen showing off her new cushion-cut diamond ring.
Furthermore, the YouTuber with 2.45 million subscribers became Finneas' muse immediately after they started dating.
In 2019, O'Connell told BuzzFeed that he wrote the track Claudia within hours of meeting his now-fiancée and sent her parts of the song that night.
The song includes lyrics such as, "I think you're gonna change my plans / With those emerald eyes / But you don't even understand / How much they're on my mind."
Moreover, the date of the proposal holds a special significance for the couple, as it also marks their anniversary.