King Charles, Sir Keir Starmer unite amid Royal Family’s somber time

King Charles and Keir Starmer attended a Sunday church service together in Scotland, marking a rare public appearance side by side.
The British Monarch and the UK Prime Minister were accompanied by Queen Camilla and Lady Starmer at Crathie Kirk.
The service included prayers for the Duchess of Kent and to mark the third anniversary of the Accession, with attire reflecting the period of royal mourning.
The sermon was delivered by the Right Revd Rosie Frew, Moderator of the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly.”
Notably, their outing came after Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Kent died at Kensington Palace on Thursday evening, surrounded by family.
The Palace confirmed that King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the Royal Family are in mourning after the death of the Duchess of Kent.
On Friday, Sir Keir Starmer paid an emotional tribute and offered his condolences to the Royal Family.
The Prime Minister mentioned the “compassion, dignity and a human touch” that Katherine, the Duchess of Kent brought to everything she did during his tribute to the royal.
Sir Keir said: “I wish to send my sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family on the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.”
The Duchess of Kent's funeral will take place at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September, Buckingham Palace has announced.