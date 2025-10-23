Royal

King Charles receives abdication call as he 'breaks the oath' for Pope Leo

King Charles is the first British monarch after Henry VIII to publicly pray with a pope

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles III sparked outrage with his decision to publicly pray with Pope Leo during his state visit to Vatican City.

The 76-year-old - who embarked on a two-day state visit to Rome alongside Queen Camilla on October 22 is set to become the first reigning monarch to publicly pray with a pope, after Henry VIII.

As the supreme governor of the Church of England, Charles will display unity with the head of the Roman Catholic in prayer at the event in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on October 23.

However, this decision of the cancer-stricken King did not sit well with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) founder Ian Paisley's son Kyle, who believes Charles has broken his oath.

During his conversation at BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme on Wednesday, Kyle disapproved the idea of publicly praying with a pope noting that the King should "uphold the protestant faith.

He also claimed that the British monarch is "breaking his oath" and "not upholding his promise to defend a reformed faith when he mixes in that kind of way".

In response to a question if the King should abdicate, Kyle replied, "Yes, because I don't think he is being true to his oath."

"The Protestant faith historically and theologically is a world apart from Catholicism," he noted.

Kyle expressed, "I don't for the life of me see how he can engage in that kind of corporate worship. It gives the impression that it's not essentially different."

