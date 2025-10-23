Royal

King Charles sends subtle message about ‘unity’ amid royal family drama

The British Monarch made an appeal for ‘unity’ amid Prince Andrew saga

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


King Charles stepped forward to issue a plea for ‘unity’ as the royal family faces internal turmoil amid Prince Andrew drama.

The British monarch and Queen Camilla landed at Ciampino 31st Wing Airport on Tuesday evening for their historic State Visit to the Holy See.

To mark their two-day visit, the King’s spokesperson said he was “greatly looking forward” to the event, urging for Christian unity “against conflict and division.”

It reads, “His Majesty is greatly looking forward to meeting Pope Leo and celebrating together the historical significance of this visit, representing, as it does, such a landmark in relationships between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, and between the UK and the Holy See.”

The King added, “At times of such global challenge, it has seldom been more important for Christian communities around the world to unite in faith and in fellowship with our partners.

“This provides a bulwark against those promoting conflict, division and tyranny, and supports our work together in Harmony to protect Nature, God’s Creation,” the statement stated.

The King stressed the need to tackle global issues shaping future generations, viewing the upcoming State Visit as a symbol of unity and progress in his role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit marks a new chapter in UK-Vatican relations and precedes their first meeting with newly elected Pope Leo.

His historic visit came amid a mounting tension in the royal family after his brother Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles due to his link with infamous Jeffery Epstein. 

