Entertainment

Megan Fox chokes back tears recounting paparazzi scrutiny

Megan Fox opens up about challanges while filming 'Jennifer's Body'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Megan Fox chokes back tears recounting paparazzi scrutiny
Megan Fox chokes back tears recounting paparazzi scrutiny

Megan Fox has reflected on challenges she faced while filming Jennifer's Body.

On October 25, the TRANSFORMERS 2 star got candid about dealing with toxic paparazzi during her appearance at Los Angeles special screening of the 2009 cult classic.

As per PEOPLE, she shared, “Oh, I don't know that I would give myself advice. I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry. And how I was dealing with fame and the constant at that time, before we started filming.”

Fox opened up about feeling lost and consumed by rage during that time, fueled by her struggles with industry pressures and intense paparazzi scrutiny.

She added, “I just left a premiere for something where I had to go. I'm obligated to go and I remember the paparazzi were so ruthless back then the way they would talk to women. And I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they're all shooting.”

Fox further continued, “And one guy's like, ‘Megan, why are you such a bitch?’ And another guy is like, ‘Megan, do you think you're overrated? The internet says so,’ and I'm just trying to do my job.”

On the personal front, she might reconcile with MGK after confirming split earlier this year.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Sydney Sweeney undergoes bold transformation amid Scooter Braun romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney undergoes bold transformation amid Scooter Braun romance buzz
The 'Anyone' But You actress debuted a new look at the AFI screening of her film 'Christy'

Jason Tartick shares his thoughts on Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'The Bachelorette' season

Jason Tartick shares his thoughts on Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'The Bachelorette' season
Jason Tartick is behind Taylor Frankie Paul as the new lead of 'The Bachelorette', calling the choice 'absolutely electric'

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy Dijon's epic show alongside Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy Dijon's epic show alongside Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a year

Romeo Beckham reunites with ex Kim Turnbull after intense family drama

Romeo Beckham reunites with ex Kim Turnbull after intense family drama
Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham shock fans after reunion in Paris six months post-split

Guillermo del Toro opens up about Jacob Elordi's dark role in 'Frankenstein'

Guillermo del Toro opens up about Jacob Elordi's dark role in 'Frankenstein'
'Frankenstein' will premiere on Netflix in November this year

Lily Allen opens up about 'West End Girl' amid David Harbour cheating rumors

Lily Allen opens up about 'West End Girl' amid David Harbour cheating rumors
The 'Hard Out Here' crooner released her new music album, 'West End Girl' in October this year

Meghan Markle's ‘longtime friend’ acknowledges her ‘support’ in sweet note

Meghan Markle's ‘longtime friend’ acknowledges her ‘support’ in sweet note
Meghan Markle’s close friend shares heartfelt words that nelted the tnternet

George Clooney dreams up daring Louvre heist in ‘Ocean’s 14’

George Clooney dreams up daring Louvre heist in ‘Ocean’s 14’
George Clooney wants 'Ocean’s 14' to pull off a heist at the Louvre in Paris, France

Megan Fox attends ‘Jennifer’s Body’ screening amid MGK reunion rumours

Megan Fox attends ‘Jennifer’s Body’ screening amid MGK reunion rumours
Megan Fox opts for BOLD look for 'Jennifer’s Body' screening at the Academy Museum in LA

'General Hospital' to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander with emotional tributes

'General Hospital' to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander with emotional tributes
'General Hospital' writers Elizabeth Korte, Chris Van Etten teased they’re considering to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander

Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal

Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal
The 33-year-old television star rushed to hospital after shocking 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal accident

Jenna Ortega turns up heat in eye-catching purple gown at special event

Jenna Ortega turns up heat in eye-catching purple gown at special event
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in a sizzling look at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards