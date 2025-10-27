Megan Fox chokes back tears recounting paparazzi scrutiny

Megan Fox has reflected on challenges she faced while filming Jennifer's Body.
On October 25, the TRANSFORMERS 2 star got candid about dealing with toxic paparazzi during her appearance at Los Angeles special screening of the 2009 cult classic.
As per PEOPLE, she shared, “Oh, I don't know that I would give myself advice. I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry. And how I was dealing with fame and the constant at that time, before we started filming.”
Fox opened up about feeling lost and consumed by rage during that time, fueled by her struggles with industry pressures and intense paparazzi scrutiny.
She added, “I just left a premiere for something where I had to go. I'm obligated to go and I remember the paparazzi were so ruthless back then the way they would talk to women. And I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they're all shooting.”
Fox further continued, “And one guy's like, ‘Megan, why are you such a bitch?’ And another guy is like, ‘Megan, do you think you're overrated? The internet says so,’ and I'm just trying to do my job.”
On the personal front, she might reconcile with MGK after confirming split earlier this year.