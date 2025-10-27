Anne Hathaway joins Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘arrestees’ list after viral moment

Sabrina Carpenter brought her signature humor to the stage during her New York City concert!
The Please Please Please singer made an hilarious onstage moment during her Short N’ Sweet tour stop in New York when she realised that Hollywood icon Anne Hathaway was in the audience.
At her concert, she playfully “arrested” the Devils Wears Prada 2 star with a pair of toy handcuffs in a hilarious onstage moment that quickly went viral.
Speaking on stage, Carpenter asked, “What’s your name? Sorry, never heard of you like that.”
Moments later, she exclaimed with a bright smile, “You’re Anne! Wow!”
The audience burst into laughter as Carpenter joked, “Has anyone ever told you that you look like a princess?” — referencing Hathaway’s iconic The Princess Diaries role.
The moment of laughter continued when the Manchild singer sent a pair of toy handcuffs and teased, “Did they arrest you for being the first princess in the world?”
Hathaway laughed along as Carpenter mockingly “arrested” her for “royal releated-offences,” while fans erupted in applause, recording every moment of the playful scene.
Her arrest came after Carpenter "arrested" Gigi Hadid on Thursday, October 23 Short n' Sweet tour stop in Pittsburgh.
Previously, Millie Bobby Brown became a part of banter at a recent stop in Atlanta.
Among the other celebs humorously “arrested” by Carpenter are Emma Bunton at her O2 Arena performance in March, Marcello Hernández at her Kia Forum show, and Margaret Qualley, also last November.