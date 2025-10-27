Sydney Sweeney undergoes bold transformation amid Scooter Braun romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney just switched up her look — and fans can’t stop talking.
On Saturday, the Anyone But You actress, who is known for her long, golden locks, debuted a new haircut during the AFI screening of her film Christy at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Sweeney served looks in a soft pink gown, all smiling as she rocked her new bob look.
Speaking with Vogue, her hair team, colorist Jacob Schwartz and hairstylist Glen Coco shared the transformation.
"Sydney was looking for a change and wanted to have a big hair moment for the red carpet to support her new movie, Christy," said Schwartz.
The colorist added, "It felt like the perfect time to do something bold."
"This is a transformation," Coco said.
The hairstylist mentioned, "Christy has a lot of underlying tones of resilience, transformation, and power. Sydney herself transformed herself for this role, and I wanted to morph her into this updated version of herself in real life. Something new and fresh to close out the rest of the year."
Her new look came months after Sweeney called off her engagement to longtime partner, film producer Jonathan Davino, 41.
The Euphoria star has since reportedly moved on to "casually" date Scooter Braun.