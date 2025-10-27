Entertainment

‘It: Welcome to Derry’ to release episode 2 ahead of schedule for Halloween

'It: Welcome to Derry' is dropping ahead of schedule, giving fans a spooky treat just in time for October 31

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


HBO Max is getting into the Halloween spirit early.

The second episode of It: Welcome to Derry is dropping ahead of schedule, giving fans a spooky treat just in time for October 31.

As per Deadlined, the episode 2 of HBO’s horror drama It: Welcome to Derry is set to release nearly three days early in celebration of Halloween.

The episode drops on HBO Max at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31, before airing on HBO as usual on Sunday, November 2, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

It is pertinent to mention here that the advance release is a one-off Halloween surprise, while the remaining episodes will continue airing every Sunday through the December 14 finale.

Rooted in Stephen King’s It mythology, Welcome to Derry was created by Andy and Barbara Muschietti with Jason Fuchs, and features several episodes directed by Andy Muschietti himself.

The star-studded cast includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso along with Bill Skarsgård reprising his sinister character Pennywise from the movies.

To note, produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, It: Welcome to Derry is executive produced by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, and others.

Fuchs, who penned the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Jonas Brothers breaks silence after MLB World series performance backlash

Jonas Brothers breaks silence after MLB World series performance backlash
Jonas Brothers shares first post after their stellar performance at Rogers Centre in Toronto

Diane Keaton receives heartfelt tribute at Vogue World 2025

Diane Keaton receives heartfelt tribute at Vogue World 2025
Vogue World 2025 honors Diane Keaton with emotional Annie Hall homage

Kendall Jenner sets Vogue World 2025 ablaze in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress

Kendall Jenner sets Vogue World 2025 ablaze in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress
Kendall Jenner sizzles in Nicole Kidman's iconic showgirl dress worn in 'Moulin Rouge!'

Anne Hathaway joins Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘arrestees’ list after viral moment

Anne Hathaway joins Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘arrestees’ list after viral moment
The 'Manchild' singer made an hilarious onstage moment during her Short N’ Sweet tour stop in New York

Megan Fox chokes back tears recounting paparazzi scrutiny

Megan Fox chokes back tears recounting paparazzi scrutiny
Megan Fox opens up about challanges while filming 'Jennifer's Body'

Sydney Sweeney undergoes bold transformation amid Scooter Braun romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney undergoes bold transformation amid Scooter Braun romance buzz
The 'Anyone' But You actress debuted a new look at the AFI screening of her film 'Christy'

Jason Tartick shares his thoughts on Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'The Bachelorette' season

Jason Tartick shares his thoughts on Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'The Bachelorette' season
Jason Tartick is behind Taylor Frankie Paul as the new lead of 'The Bachelorette', calling the choice 'absolutely electric'

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy Dijon's epic show alongside Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy Dijon's epic show alongside Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a year

Romeo Beckham reunites with ex Kim Turnbull after intense family drama

Romeo Beckham reunites with ex Kim Turnbull after intense family drama
Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham shock fans after reunion in Paris six months post-split

Guillermo del Toro opens up about Jacob Elordi's dark role in 'Frankenstein'

Guillermo del Toro opens up about Jacob Elordi's dark role in 'Frankenstein'
'Frankenstein' will premiere on Netflix in November this year

Lily Allen opens up about 'West End Girl' amid David Harbour cheating rumors

Lily Allen opens up about 'West End Girl' amid David Harbour cheating rumors
The 'Hard Out Here' crooner released her new music album, 'West End Girl' in October this year

Meghan Markle's ‘longtime friend’ acknowledges her ‘support’ in sweet note

Meghan Markle's ‘longtime friend’ acknowledges her ‘support’ in sweet note
Meghan Markle’s close friend shares heartfelt words that nelted the tnternet