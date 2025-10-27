‘It: Welcome to Derry’ to release episode 2 ahead of schedule for Halloween

HBO Max is getting into the Halloween spirit early.
The second episode of It: Welcome to Derry is dropping ahead of schedule, giving fans a spooky treat just in time for October 31.
As per Deadlined, the episode 2 of HBO’s horror drama It: Welcome to Derry is set to release nearly three days early in celebration of Halloween.
The episode drops on HBO Max at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31, before airing on HBO as usual on Sunday, November 2, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
It is pertinent to mention here that the advance release is a one-off Halloween surprise, while the remaining episodes will continue airing every Sunday through the December 14 finale.
Rooted in Stephen King’s It mythology, Welcome to Derry was created by Andy and Barbara Muschietti with Jason Fuchs, and features several episodes directed by Andy Muschietti himself.
The star-studded cast includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso along with Bill Skarsgård reprising his sinister character Pennywise from the movies.
To note, produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, It: Welcome to Derry is executive produced by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, and others.
Fuchs, who penned the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners.