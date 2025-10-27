Entertainment

Kendall Jenner sets Vogue World 2025 ablaze in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress

  • By Riba Shaikh
Nicole Kidman's iconic character Satine honoured by Kendall Jenner at Vogue World 2025.

Jenner set the Vogue runway ablaze in Kidman's sizzling showgirl dress from her 2001's movie, Moulin Rouge!.

The 29-year-old model gave Kidman's fans major nostalgia as she graced the ramp in crystal-encrusted, black and silver bodysuit featuring sparkling fringes.

Pairing it with black sheer stockings - Kendall added a few inches to her frame with matching heels.

The Kardashians alum accentuated look with a black, crystal embellished top hat.

Kendall glamorised her sparkling dress with bright red nail polish and dangling, diamond earrings.

For the hair, the model styled her brown tresses cascading down and swept back away from her face. 

Kendall's beatified her features with a soft glam makeup, wearing nude lipstick and bronze smokey eyes.

Meanwhile, Nicole herself walked the ramp in a black Channel gown at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles to celebrate the night's theme, Vogue World: Hollywood.

The fourth rendition of the event - which was held for the first time in 2022 celebrated the long-standing relationship between cinema and high fashion.

