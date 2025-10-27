Entertainment

Diane Keaton receives heartfelt tribute at Vogue World 2025

Vogue World 2025 honors Diane Keaton with emotional Annie Hall homage

  By Hafsa Noor
Diane Keaton's timeless style was honored on the Vogue World: Hollywood runway just two weeks after her shocking death at age 79.

During the star-studded event, which was held on October 26 at the famed Paramount Pictures Studios in L.A., the veteran actress received touching tribute.

A supermodel Betsy Gaghan paid tribute to Diane’s Annie Hall with a stunning Ralph Lauren recreation on the runway.

Ralph Lauren himself confirmed in Diane’s 2024 book Fashion First that the iconic Annie Hall look was styled entirely by the star.

He stated, “I’m often credited with dressing Diane in her Oscar‑winning role in Annie Hall. That’s not true. Annie’s style was Diane’s style.”

In Woody Allen's 1977 classic film, the Father of the Bride star’s bold wardrobe not only won her an Oscar but also changed fashion forever.

After her death on October 11, many peers and Hollywood celebrities paid touching tributes.

The fashion icon Ralph wrote, “Diane always marched to the beat of her own drum — in the way she lived, the way she saw the world, and the way she made all of us feel. She was authentic, unique and full of heart. She was always herself—one of a kind.”

To note, the Oscar-winning actress passed away due to pneumonia.

