Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau keep romance alive amid their ‘busy schedules’

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are apparently putting in a lot of “efforts” to keep their romance alive, despite their hectic schedules.
The romantic couple were recently spotted together in Paris to celebrate the Dark Horse crooner’s birthday.
A source told PEOPLE that Katy is “flattered” by how the 51-year-old former politician is making time to see her.
The insider shared, “She’s focused on her tour, and Justin has made a real effort to meet her where she is literally. She’s flattered. He’s shown that he’s committed and really cares about spending time with her. It’s clear that he values the connection, and so does Katy. She’s in a great place.”
“Dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she’s really enjoying this surprising life twist,” the tipster added.
Katy has been spotted with the Canadian politician multiple times while she’s busy with her Lifetimes World Tour.
Justin reportedly lew to Paris just to see her for her birthday “and she loved it.”
The source continued, “They both have busy schedules but make time for each other and have a really strong connection. Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect.”
To note, Katy and Justin first sparked relationship rumors in late July when they were spotted in Montreal.
The Flowers crooner was previously engaged to Orlando Bloom, meanwhile the politican was married to ex-wife Sophie Grégoire.