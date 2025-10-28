Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on ‘James Bond’ rumours

Sydney Sweeney has broken silence on becoming the next Bond girl in the most-awaited film.
During a recent chat with Variety, the American actress seemingly addressed rumors about her possible involvement in the forthcoming James Bond film of Amazon MGM Studios.
She said, “I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it.”
Sydney added, “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”
As per tabloids, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pushing for Sydney to play the role of a Bond girl.
A July report from the U.S. Sun revealed that Sweeney is “the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.”
“Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise,” the insider added, “They’ve hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.”
On the work front, Sydney’s upcoming biographical sports drama Christy is set to release in November. She will also reprise her role as Cassie Howard in the upcoming third and final season of Euphoria.