Jay-Z claps back at backlash over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig

Jay-Z proved that he’s a true friend of Bad Bunny by defending him from haters over his 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show gig.
The American rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has worked alongside the NFL since 2019 through his entertainment company, Roc Nation. He has seen performances for the league's major events, including the championship game.
In September, the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican pop icon was announced to headline the halftime show next year but recently he has been receiving a lot of backlash from conservative voices and MAGA supporters.
The specific group is trolled the musician due to his Spanish-language music and vocal criticism of Donald Trump's immigration policies.
When TMZ asked Jay-Z to share his thoguhts on the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny, he simply stated, "They love him, don't let them fool you."
Moreove, the El Último Tour Del Mundo hitmaker also released a staement to show support for “his people.”
He stated, "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."
Super Bowl 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.