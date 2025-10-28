Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella

Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth has opened up about his engagement to Gabriella Brooks.
The Hunger Games actor fell in love with Gabriella in 2019, months after splitting from his first wife Miley.
Last month, the romantic duo made their relationship public by announcing engagement.
During a chat with the Today show, Liam said, "I'm incredibly excited."
The Disney alum also revealed that they headed to the sunny spot to relax after the actor finishing filming on his TV show The Witcher.
He continued, "I sort of did it [propose] a few months ago. It wasn't actually in the Maldives. We went there recently. I finished shooting about three weeks ago and went straight to a tropical island and let my hair down, or took my hair off [the wig he wears for The Witcher].”
While talking about future with fiancée Gabriella, Liam noted, "But no, we're super excited. It's a happy time in life."
About Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth relationship:
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met in 2010 and later married in 2018.
The pair announced their separation the following year and finalized their divorced in 2020.