Ariana Grande shines at 'Wicked: for Good' event amid Ethan Slater split Speculation

Ariana Grande turned heads in pink at the Wicked: For Good screening in New York City, making a glamorous appearance amid ongoing rumors about her split from Ethan Slater.
On Monday, the Wicked star made a glamorous appearance at the DGA Theatre in New York City.
For the premier, Grande opted to exude princess vibes in a low-cut, pale pink, long-sleeved top with a billowy and bulbous hot pink skirt as she attended a Wicked: For Good screening.
She looked dainty as she wore her blonde hair in a slick back bun, complementing her ballerina-inspired look.
Grande paired the outfit with elegant black Louboutin stilettos, while her dewy makeup look included pink blush, matching eyeshadow, and a shiny lip gloss for a fresh finish.
The 7 Rings singer's upcoming film earned praise as Variety revealed that Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good received strong early reactions, with many predicting it could match or surpass the awards success of the first film.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, the sequel continues the story from 2024’s Wicked, following Elphaba and Glinda as their paths split — one becoming the Wicked Witch of the West, the other Glinda the Good.
Notably, her glamorous appearance came after Grande and Slater have reportedly been “on and off for most of this year” a source told Daily Mail earlier this month.
Following a two-year relationship, breakup rumors are circulating just as the sequel to their film nears release.