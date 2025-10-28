Justin Bieber makes big confession on cheating amid Hailey Bieber split buzz

Justin Bieber has like never before about his marriage to Hailey, revealing what he considers cheating in one of his most candid conversations yet.
The Swag singer shared his thoughts on faithfulness during a recent Twitch stream, saying that even fantasizing about someone else counts as cheating.
Bieber said, “If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it,” adding, “Committing adultery, or whatever.”
The Peaches crooner mentioned, “It’s like the same thing - if it even crosses your mind for one second.”
He went on to share his opinion, “If you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man.”
The comments sparked debate online, with opinions split between those who supported his moral stance and those who found it unrealistic.
One user noted, “Biologically speaking all men in a relationship will still feel attracted and lustful towards other woman.”
Another commented, “Anybody who says the opposite is lying to make himself look moral/loyal.”
The third stated, “Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section.”
To note, Justin’s remarks came amid the rumors of a split between the Baby singer and Hailey Bieber persisted throughout 2025.
However, the couple has repeatedly shut down the gossip with public appearances and affectionate social media posts.