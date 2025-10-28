Sydney Sweeney on viral Glen Powell dating rumors: ‘I love being with him’

Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the viral dating rumours with co-star Glen Powell.
The Euphoria star got candid about her relationship with the Top Gun: Maverick actor during a chat with Variety to promote her new movie Christy.
She shared, "The press did it to themselves. There was no leaning in, per se. Truly the tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was ‘They’re standing two inches apart!’ "
Sydney added, "Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another. I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.”
This statement contrasts with Glen’s perspective on the situation, which he shared in a conversation with The New York Times back in April 2024.
He told the media outlet that both “fun and chemistry” are necessary to sell rom-coms, adding, “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”
Notably, Sydney’s most-awaited film Christy is set to release on November 7.