News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Knicks Beat Cavs in Game 1: Jalen Brunson shines as OG Anunoby returns

Jalen Brunson’s 38 points and OG Anunoby’s return power the Knicks past the Cavs 115-104 in Game 1

Knicks Beat Cavs in Game 1: Jalen Brunson shines as OG Anunoby returns
Knicks Beat Cavs in Game 1: Jalen Brunson shines as OG Anunoby returns

The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.

The matchup spotlighted Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell returning to his home state and the injury comeback of New York’s OG Anunoby.

Anunoby, who missed time with a hamstring injury, was cleared to play after practicing fully. He provided an immediate boost to a Knicks team chasing greatness.

Mitchell was locked in but faced heavy defensive pressure all night from New York’s defense.

Jalen Brunson’s 38 points and OG Anunoby’s return power the Knicks past the Cavs 115-104 in Game 1
Jalen Brunson’s 38 points and OG Anunoby’s return power the Knicks past the Cavs 115-104 in Game 1

Before the game, analysts focused heavily on Mitchell’s playmaking and Anunoby’s health as key factors for same-game parlays.

Despite the hype of playing in front of a hometown crowd, Mitchell remained focused on the bigger picture, stating, “Yeah it’s great I get to play at home, woo, but it doesn’t matter.”

He emphasized that the team needed to stay focused, adding, “We’ve got to be locked in and ready to go and I know we will be.”

Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who scored 38 points, set the tone early. Reflecting on the intense rivalry and the high stakes, Brunson simply declared, “It’s go-time now.”

Chief’s Rashee Rice undergoes knee surgery before 30-day jail sentence
Chief’s Rashee Rice undergoes knee surgery before 30-day jail sentence
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon after French Open, gives injury update
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon after French Open, gives injury update
Tom Brady runway debut at Gucci’s Cruise show sparks buzz: ‘Plastic robot’
Tom Brady runway debut at Gucci’s Cruise show sparks buzz: ‘Plastic robot’
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices
Marco Penge announces break from professional golf to focus on health
Marco Penge announces break from professional golf to focus on health
Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return
Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return
Arsenal Edge closer to Premier League title after hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley
Arsenal Edge closer to Premier League title after hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley
Lars Tiffany fired as Virginia men’s Lacrosse head coach in surprising move
Lars Tiffany fired as Virginia men’s Lacrosse head coach in surprising move
Tiger Woods keeps low profile at Kai Trump’s graduation party amid legal issues
Tiger Woods keeps low profile at Kai Trump’s graduation party amid legal issues
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards
Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history
Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history
Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut
Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut

Popular News

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
an hour ago
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team

Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
an hour ago
Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’

Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’
2 hours ago