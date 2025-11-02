Royal

Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry uneasy with her awkward move in new clip

The Duchess of Sussex screams with joy as Royal Family grapples with chaos over Andrew crisis

  By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle’s latest move did not seem to sit well with Prince Harry.

As the British Royal Family grapples with turmoil over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s mounting scandals, disgrace, and removal of titles, the Duchess of Sussex continues to share insights into her happy life with the estranged Duke of Sussex in Montecito.

In the series of Meghan’s happy updates, her latest clip featured an awkward move that seemingly left her husband uneasy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 1, the As Ever founder posted a black-and-white video that opened with Harry relaxing on a sofa, while a friend appeared on another nearby.

In an awkward move, Meghan Markle joined the frame screaming with joy and jumping, leaning toward Harry and hugging him.

Even though the Spare author appeared to smile a bit, the Duchess’s sudden screaming and hugging visibly left him uncomfortable.

Meghan then moved towards her pal, giving her a hug as well.

Notably, the clip featured no text or details that could determine the reason behind the mother of two’s happiness.

This clip from Meghan Markle comes after King Charles formally initiated the process to strip Andrew of his royal titles.

According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew is no longer a “prince” and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

