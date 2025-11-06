Entertainment

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

Netflix's most-watched movie ever, 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in June 2025

  By Javeria Ahmed
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that KPop Demon Hunters 2, the sequel to the hit animated film, is set to premiere in 2029.

As per Bloomberg, Netflix and Sony have confirmed another KPop Demon Hunters movie is set to release in 2029.

The long wait is due to the lengthy animation process, though the date could shift depending on production.

KPop Demon Hunters, based on a fantasy adventure about a fictional K-pop girl group,Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who save the world from demons with their music, was put together and produced by Sony Pictures Animation

Under Sony’s deal with Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters premiered directly on the streamer and became its most-watched movie ever.

Its songs Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop also hit the Billboard Hot 100 and may earn Grammy nominations.

As KPop Demon Hunters has sparked such excitement Netflix decided to bring a sing-along version of the film to theaters for fan events in August and October.

In its initial run, KPop Demon Hunters earned about $18 million in just two days.

Around Halloween, it brought in another $5–6 million — impressive given that it’s been streaming for months.

Notably, the update came after the co-director Maggie Kang, who helmed the film with Chris Appelhans, has expressed his willingness for the sequel in July.

“We’ve set up so much for potential backstory,” Kang said, adding, “Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored. We had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes.”

The original film, which became Netflix's most-watched movie ever, was released in June 2025.

