Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson for new film ‘Die My Love’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes
Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

It’s time for some unfiltered confessions!

While promoting her upcoming film Die My Love on Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, November 4, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about filming steamy scenes with Robert Pattinson, revealing her honest feelings and experience.

Speaking to the hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, The Hunger Games actress revealed that her comfort level with Pattinson and their relationship dynamics were strong enough that they did not feel the need for an “intimacy coordinator” on set while shooting.

Sharing her first opinion of Pattinson after meeting him for the film, Lawrence, who “didn’t really know” the Twilight star personally before, said that she found him “sweet and not dramatic and just really laid back.

“He’s exactly what you would imagine,” she gushed.

Making a heartfelt confession about filming intimate scenes with the actor, Jennifer Lawrence shared, “We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with Rob.”

“He is not pervy and very in love with [partner] Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to fuck them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that,” she added.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson starrer Die My Love is a black comedy-drama film, slated to release on November 7, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix
Netflix's most-watched movie ever, 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in June 2025

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season
Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 set to release in three parts, with first instalment dropping on November 26

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling
The ‘Christy’ actress was recently caught getting inside ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino’s car amid Scooter Braun romance

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute
'The Kardashians' star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to momager on her 70th birthday

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week
The 'Eldest Daughter' singer and the NFL star were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'
Khloé Kardashian drops heartwarming birthday tribute for her mother, Kris Jenner, on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’
Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details on putting daughter ‘in spotlight’

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants
Popular reality show is perfect mixture of deception, strategy, and psychological gameplay is coming to an end with only five finalists left

'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly

'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly
Laura Wright celebrates 20 years as Carly on 'General Hospital'

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale
The '143' hitmaker is set to wrap up her fifth concert series, The Lifetimes Tour, this December

Millie Bobby Brown takes dig at paparazzi: ‘It feels like sh*t to me’

Millie Bobby Brown takes dig at paparazzi: ‘It feels like sh*t to me’
Millie Bobby Brown takes firm stand against paparazzi scrutiny

Ed Sheeran makes 'game-changing' announcement after raising voice for music

Ed Sheeran makes 'game-changing' announcement after raising voice for music
The 'Photograph' crooner shares joyful update on his endless efforts to foster music education in the UK