Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

It’s time for some unfiltered confessions!
While promoting her upcoming film Die My Love on Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, November 4, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about filming steamy scenes with Robert Pattinson, revealing her honest feelings and experience.
Speaking to the hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, The Hunger Games actress revealed that her comfort level with Pattinson and their relationship dynamics were strong enough that they did not feel the need for an “intimacy coordinator” on set while shooting.
Sharing her first opinion of Pattinson after meeting him for the film, Lawrence, who “didn’t really know” the Twilight star personally before, said that she found him “sweet and not dramatic and just really laid back.
“He’s exactly what you would imagine,” she gushed.
Making a heartfelt confession about filming intimate scenes with the actor, Jennifer Lawrence shared, “We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with Rob.”
“He is not pervy and very in love with [partner] Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to fuck them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that,” she added.
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson starrer Die My Love is a black comedy-drama film, slated to release on November 7, 2025.