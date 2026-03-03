Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz

Tom Holland has finally broken his cover amid the wedding buzz with Zendaya.
On Monday, March 2, E! News reported that the Spider-Man star was spotted enjoying a shopping spree in Los Angeles, marking his first appearance since the release of a viral wedding photo of him and his fiancée.
For the recent outing, the 29-year-old English actor was joined by his brother Harry Holland in West Hollywood for a shopping trip at Canyon Country Store.
The Odyssey actor kept things casual in a blue button down and navy blue slacks, pairing it with a white sneaker on the right foot, while his left foot was in an orthopedic boot.
Tom Holland’s LA outing comes just a day after Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, while speaking to Access Hollywood on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, revealed, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing, “You missed it.”
This made the reporter shocked, prompting her to ask, “Is that true?” to which Roach replied, “It’s very true!” with a laugh.
Shortly after Roach dropped the bombshell, photos featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya in wedding attire began making rounds on the internet, claimed to be from their secret nuptials.
The lovebirds, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, began dating shortly afterwards and got engaged over the Christmas holidays in late 2024.