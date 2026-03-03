Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files

After the latest Jeffrey Epstein files were made public, they caused a global stir due to the high-profile names involved.
Since the case involves serious crimes and influential figures, it has led widespread discussion, mixing both verified information and unproven claims.
Some posts are spreading shocking allegations that the documents prove horrific acts like child cannibalism involving prominent celebrities.
While, the DOJ documents do indeed include certain claims or mentions of celebrity involvement there was no reliable evidence to support cannibalism claims.
The DOJ documents include claims from an unnamed man who said he saw ritual killings and babies being harmed on Jeffrey Epstein's yacht in 2000, but he did not provide any proof.
When reviewing the large collection of DOJ documents released since late 2025, the term "cannibal" appeared 51 times and "cannibalism" appeared six times but this does not prove the claims are true.
Which celebrities are linked to cannibalism in the Epstein files?
Ellen DeGeneres
The most prominent name is American retired comedian and actress, Ellen DeGeneres. Online rumours claimed that Ellen was a "prolific cannibal," and was involved in feeding people human flesh and linking others to Epstein but so far, the DOJ's Epstein-related files do not contain any verified evidence.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Social media has also recently circulated rumours linking Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio to Epstein, with some posts making extreme claims like cannibalism.
However, careful examination of official records and trustworthy reports shows that there is no evidence to support these allegations.
His name is mentioned briefly in some Epstein-related documents, including a June 2009 email from former UK minister Peter Mandelson asking Epstein if international companies could get DiCaprio’s endorsement.
Chrissy Teigen
In the context of cannibalism, a name of Chrissy Teigen, a friend of Ellen has also come up with tweets and interviews on social media allegedly showing that she expressed openness to eating human meat, even joking about it publicly. It goes on to suggest that such extreme attitudes towards cannibalism are supposedly common in Hollywood with unverified and shocking claims that infants are even stored like food.
Woody Allen
Woody Allen, American filmmaker and actor is also mentioned in an iMessage conversation with Epstein, where they allegedly discussed eating "hearts" and "bones," which has further fuelled social media rumours claiming that Epstein was a cannibal, though these claims are unverified.
In the chat, the sex offender tells Allen, "He didn't just cause heartburn, he ate them. Hearts," to which the filmmaker replied, "Thanks. At least I'm thinner."
To this, Epstein says, "Because you also eat the bones, providing fibre," then Allen responded, "I don't like waste."
However, it is crucial to note that there is no credible evidence in the documents linking any celebrity to cannibalism.