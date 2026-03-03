News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland

Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer breaks silence on marriage claim about the 'Euphoria' star and Tom Holland

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Zendaya’s Mother reacts to rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
Zendaya’s Mother reacts to rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland

Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, has responded to stylist Law Roach’s claim that her daughter secretly married Tom Holland.

On Monday, March 2, the Euphoria star’s mom Stoermer reposted the clip of Roach, 47, speaking with Access Hollywood about the couple's wedding on her Instagram Stories.

"The laugh..." Stoermer captioned the clip, adding a laughing emoji.

At the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist made a bombshell revelation, saying, "The wedding has already happened," teasing, "You missed it."

When the reporter brought up that Zendaya, 29, had been seen wearing a gold wedding ring, Roach laughed and said, "The wedding’s already happened, sorry."

Shortly after the bold confession by Roach, an anonymous X user posted an unseen photo of the couple from their secret marriage.

Tom and Zendaya could be seen exchanging rings as they dressed in groom-and-bride attire, and the priest in the background was reading the vows on their behalf.

Previously, Daily Mail revealed that the Dune starlet has tied the knot with fiancé the Spider Man star as she “flashed a new gold band on her wedding finger” during an outing at Beverly Hills.

Zendaya and Holland confirmed their engagement at the Golden Globes last year after the actor got down on one knee during an intimate setting in 2024.

The couple was originally linked in 2016 when they met on the set of the famous Marvel Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest
Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies tragically during filming at age 25
Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies tragically during filming at age 25
Jim Carrey finally breaks silence on chaotic 'clone' buzz
Jim Carrey finally breaks silence on chaotic 'clone' buzz
5 shows coming to Netflix in March 2026: 'One Piece' S2 to 'Virgin River' S7
5 shows coming to Netflix in March 2026: 'One Piece' S2 to 'Virgin River' S7
Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on 'replacing' him at César Awards
Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on 'replacing' him at César Awards
Paramount makes surprise plan for HBO Max amid Warner Bros deal buzz
Paramount makes surprise plan for HBO Max amid Warner Bros deal buzz

Popular News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
an hour ago
Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence

Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence
55 minutes ago
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday

Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
an hour ago