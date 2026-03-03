Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland

Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, has responded to stylist Law Roach’s claim that her daughter secretly married Tom Holland.
On Monday, March 2, the Euphoria star’s mom Stoermer reposted the clip of Roach, 47, speaking with Access Hollywood about the couple's wedding on her Instagram Stories.
"The laugh..." Stoermer captioned the clip, adding a laughing emoji.
At the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist made a bombshell revelation, saying, "The wedding has already happened," teasing, "You missed it."
When the reporter brought up that Zendaya, 29, had been seen wearing a gold wedding ring, Roach laughed and said, "The wedding’s already happened, sorry."
Shortly after the bold confession by Roach, an anonymous X user posted an unseen photo of the couple from their secret marriage.
Tom and Zendaya could be seen exchanging rings as they dressed in groom-and-bride attire, and the priest in the background was reading the vows on their behalf.
Previously, Daily Mail revealed that the Dune starlet has tied the knot with fiancé the Spider Man star as she “flashed a new gold band on her wedding finger” during an outing at Beverly Hills.
Zendaya and Holland confirmed their engagement at the Golden Globes last year after the actor got down on one knee during an intimate setting in 2024.
The couple was originally linked in 2016 when they met on the set of the famous Marvel Spider-Man: Homecoming.