Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton gave fans a glimpse into their US getaway amid their buzzing romance.
Taking to her Instagram Story, The Kardashians starlet shared a video of the water and iconic orange caves as they enjoyed a relaxing boat ride.
On the other hand, the Formula One racer also posted a breathtaking picture of the craters at sunset, along with a video of himself heading out for an early morning run.
As per TMZ, the couple took a trip across the nearby border to Arizona to take in the stunning views at Lake Powell.
The report noted that they were seen getting out of a black SUV and enjoying a sunset walk, both wearing jackets and trousers for the outing.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were first romantically linked in early February.
At that time the outlets shared the video of SKIMS founder and the sports star getting out of an SUV together arriving at a hotel in Paris.
“It was a romantic meetup,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, with the outlet reporting that the pair landed in Europe courtesy of a private jet.
A day earlier, The Sun reported the pair stayed at exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds under tight security.
They were later spotted together at Super Bowl LX, where a source told that Lewis makes Kardashian “feel safe” and that she enjoys spending time with him.