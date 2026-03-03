News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker sparks buzz among Swifties with heartfelt announcement

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift leaves fans crying with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz

Taylor Swift has left Swifties “crying” with her exciting announcement.

On Monday, March 2, Taylor Nation – the official Instagram page of the Opalite singer – sparked a wave of joy among fans by making a delightful announcement about the Grammy winner’s upcoming professional move.

In the post, Swift’s team shared that to mark Record Store Day 2026 – which will be observed on Saturday, April 18 – The Fate of Ophelia singer will release a special single vinyl for her hit track Elizabeth Taylor from 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The vinyl, named the “Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter Vinyl” is a 7-inch vinyl record with collectible cover artwork, featuring the original song and the So Glamorous Cabaret Version.

“Put it in the papers, on the screen, and in their minds! Elizabeth Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor (So Glamorous Cabaret Version) will be available on Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter 7” Vinyl as part of #RSD2026 on April 18th, while supplies last!,” captioned the team.

The striking vinyl resembles a violet eye-like structure inspired by the lyrics of the track and features Swift’s Showgirl look, giving it a completely luxurious appearance.

Fans’ reactions:

Taylor Swift’s thrilling announcement immediately caught her fans’ attention, who expressed their joy in the comments.

“Crying my eyes violet bc I’ll likely lose this Great War,” commented a first.

Another expressed, “Crying my eyes violet over how beautiful.”

“The vinyls this era have been so gorgeous, love it!!!!,” a third gushed.

“SCREAMING CRYING,” added a fourth.

This announcement comes just days after Graham Norton sparked a buzz among fans by hinting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finalized their wedding date on his official X account.

"’so exciting that @taylorswift3 has a date for her wedding now!’ #TheGNShow,” captioned The Graham Norton Show host.

Notably, Taylor Swift will reportedly tie the knot with Travis Kelce on June 13, 2026.

D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland
Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest
Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies tragically during filming at age 25
Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies tragically during filming at age 25
Jim Carrey finally breaks silence on chaotic 'clone' buzz
Jim Carrey finally breaks silence on chaotic 'clone' buzz

Popular News

Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?

Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
an hour ago
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
4 hours ago
Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence

Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence
3 hours ago