D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe

Days after D4vd was named a "target" in a document linked to his family being subpoenaed by the grand jury in the death investigation of Celeste Rivas, a Reddit post claiming to be one of the singer's friends has gone viral.
In the post, Aysia Collins said that she is "working in silence" to get Celeste justice, whose dismembered body was found in two separate cadaver bags, as per the new documents, in early September from the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name.
The Romantic Homicide singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been the target of a grand jury investigation in association with the death of the teen, who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024.
In a subreddit dedicated to updates and speculations about the Celeste case, a Reddit user with the handle u/Ehshuhcoolens claimed to be Aysia Collins.
The post began with, "Hi this is Aysia. Yes, it's actually my account. Just wanted to come on here and state a few things because a lot of things have gotten out of hand."
She stated that she's "no longer friends with David" and called out netizens, noting, "You guys do not know everything going on as much as you have done digging."
Aysia also shared the harassment she faced since her name has been linked with the disturbing case, adding, "I have people being extremely misogynistic and terrible towards me because of things they believe to be true, but not actually having any facts."
She said that she "only want justice for Celeste Rivas as a young girls life was taken," adding that she had experienced grooming herself when she was younger.
At the end of her post, Aysia said that she's "working in silence" to bring justice to the teen, penning, "Yet people don't know how hard I am working in silence to bring justice to Celeste Rivas in the ways that I can."
"I would appreciate if people actually sat back and thought about the harassment you are bringing people who have nothing to do with the case," she added.
The post gained traction, with some users questioning the authenticity of the post; however, in the comment section of her Instagram post, she confirmed that the post was made by her.
Moreover, replying to the questions under the post, Aysia shared that she just met Celeste "once for five mins," highlighting that "she was hidden from me" and that she had no personal relation or bond to the teen.
Aysia has not been publicly named or called to testify as a witness before the LA grand jury in the murder case.
Notably, D4vd's whereabouts remain unknown since he left his rental Hollywood residence in September and cancelled his world tour a week after the disturbing incident was reported.