New Delhi railway station stampede tragedy: Death toll rises to 18

The New Delhi railway station stampede has claimed at least 18 lives as passengers tried to board the trains heading to the largest religious gathering in the world.
According to CNN, the local media, citing police, reported that at least 18 people were killed in a crowd rush at New Delhi train station on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at around 10 pm (local time).
Delhi police told CNN-News18 in a statement. “18 people, including 9 women and 5 children, lost their lives in the stampede that occurred yesterday around 10 pm at New Delhi Railway Station.”
Deputy commissioner of Delhi police KPS Malhotra told media that the incident took place after delayed trains and an influx of people led to overcrowding. However, the “situation went out of control for a brief spell of 10 to 15 minutes.”
It is believed that most of the passengers were heading to attend the world’s largest religious gathering in Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Moreover, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 16, 2025, wrote on X, “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected.”
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident that has injured more than a dozen people.