Entertainment

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance

The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker debuts an adorably ink as romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heats up

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance
Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance

Katy Perry is keeping up with her tour-tattoo tradition.

As her thrilling fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes Tour, nears its end, the 143 singer continued her tour-tattoo tradition by debuting a delicate new ink.

Perry’s tour-tattoo tradition is a ritual where she gets a tattoo at the end of her each major tour to celebrate the experience. Notably, her tour crew also often get matching or themed tattoos that reflect the tour’s album, visuals, or era.

In a delightful Instagram post on Tuesday, November 11, the Harleys in Hawaii singer posted a carousel of photos and videos, showing the tattoo being done and revealing the delicate design.

For the Lifetimes Tour, the 41-year-old songstress unveiled a stunning butterfly ink, sparking a frenzy among her fans.

“Can’t believe it’s already time for The Lifetimes Tour tattoos. Thank you @bernitattoo for taking care of me and my tour crew today,” she captioned the post.

The Hot n Cold singer added, “Tonight we take the infinity stage in Madrid one last time before we wrap up the tour in China, Japan, and Abu Dhabi. Only 8 shows left…”

Notably, Katy Perry got her new tattoo done amid her ongoing whirlwind romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom she began dating this summer.

Katy Perry’s upcoming Lifetimes shows:

Katy Perry is now scheduled to deliver eight more power-packed performances before wrapping up her thrilling Lifetimes Tour on December 7, 2025.

The upcoming eight Asia stops, which mark the final leg of the hit tour, include six concerts in China, and one each in Japan and United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III
Cleto Escobedo III has died at the age of 59 on Tuesday

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone
The 'Bridgerton' star will appear in much-awaited film, 'Wicked: For Good'

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?
Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno were first romantically linked in October last year

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'
The US food influencer met a 'horrible accident' while travelling in Texas

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia
Sally Kirkland earned Oscar nomination for her remarkable performance in her popular film, 'Anna'

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation
The American host was previously pulled off air after his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination

'Marty Supreme' trailer: Timothée Chalamet chases glory as ping pong prodigy

'Marty Supreme' trailer: Timothée Chalamet chases glory as ping pong prodigy
Timothée Chalamet is not holding back the pursuit of greatness in the latest trailer of 'Marty Supreme'

'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success

'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success
Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer speak out on 'Stranger Things' impact just days before the final season premiere

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation
Jennifer Aniston made Jim Curtis romance Instagram official earlier this month

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' official intake photo from prison breaks internet

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' official intake photo from prison breaks internet
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year in connection with trafficking and racketeering charges

Catherine Paiz announces fourth pregnancy with Igor Ten

Catherine Paiz announces fourth pregnancy with Igor Ten
The social media influencer already shares three children with ex-husband Austin McBroom

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest
No arrest has been made in Celeste Rivas' death, two months after her body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk near a mansion rented by D4vd's manager