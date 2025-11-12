Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance

Katy Perry is keeping up with her tour-tattoo tradition.
As her thrilling fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes Tour, nears its end, the 143 singer continued her tour-tattoo tradition by debuting a delicate new ink.
Perry’s tour-tattoo tradition is a ritual where she gets a tattoo at the end of her each major tour to celebrate the experience. Notably, her tour crew also often get matching or themed tattoos that reflect the tour’s album, visuals, or era.
In a delightful Instagram post on Tuesday, November 11, the Harleys in Hawaii singer posted a carousel of photos and videos, showing the tattoo being done and revealing the delicate design.
For the Lifetimes Tour, the 41-year-old songstress unveiled a stunning butterfly ink, sparking a frenzy among her fans.
“Can’t believe it’s already time for The Lifetimes Tour tattoos. Thank you @bernitattoo for taking care of me and my tour crew today,” she captioned the post.
The Hot n Cold singer added, “Tonight we take the infinity stage in Madrid one last time before we wrap up the tour in China, Japan, and Abu Dhabi. Only 8 shows left…”
Notably, Katy Perry got her new tattoo done amid her ongoing whirlwind romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom she began dating this summer.
Katy Perry’s upcoming Lifetimes shows:
Katy Perry is now scheduled to deliver eight more power-packed performances before wrapping up her thrilling Lifetimes Tour on December 7, 2025.
The upcoming eight Asia stops, which mark the final leg of the hit tour, include six concerts in China, and one each in Japan and United Arab Emirates.