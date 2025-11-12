Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties

The disgraced music mogul is now at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reps react to shocking prison discipline allegations
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reps react to shocking prison discipline allegations 

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be facing possible disciplinary measures while in prison, though his spokesperson insists the music mogul has not violated any rules.

The disgraced music mogul, now at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, is serving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He may lose phone privileges for reportedly making an unauthorized three-person call soon after his transfer, according to CBS News.

As per PEOPLE, a statement by Combs' spokesperson Juda Engelmayer stated that the call was initiated by Combs’ attorney and also disclosed the prison duties the Bad Boy Records founder is performing.

“He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library," Engelmayer said.

He added, "The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate.”

This new update came after TMZ reported that Combs was allegedly caught drinking homemade alcohol in prison, which a spokesperson flatly denied later.

“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs," the spokesperson said.

He mentioned, He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

Combs was sentenced on October 3 and he was also fined $500,000.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical
The ‘Manchild’ singer is set to lead Universal’s magical musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year
From the prince of darkness to a young South Korean actress, the world has suffered a great deal of loss in 2025

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker debuts an adorably ink as romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heats up

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III
Cleto Escobedo III, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' bandleader has died at the age of 59 on Tuesday

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone
The 'Bridgerton' star will appear in much-awaited film, 'Wicked: For Good'

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?
Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno were first romantically linked in October last year

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'
The US food influencer met a 'horrible accident' while travelling in Texas

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia
Sally Kirkland earned Oscar nomination for her remarkable performance in her popular film, 'Anna'

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation
The American host was previously pulled off air after his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination

'Marty Supreme' trailer: Timothée Chalamet chases glory as ping pong prodigy

'Marty Supreme' trailer: Timothée Chalamet chases glory as ping pong prodigy
Timothée Chalamet is not holding back the pursuit of greatness in the latest trailer of 'Marty Supreme'

'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success

'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success
Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer speak out on 'Stranger Things' impact just days before the final season premiere

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation
Jennifer Aniston made Jim Curtis romance Instagram official earlier this month