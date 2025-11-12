Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be facing possible disciplinary measures while in prison, though his spokesperson insists the music mogul has not violated any rules.
The disgraced music mogul, now at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, is serving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
He may lose phone privileges for reportedly making an unauthorized three-person call soon after his transfer, according to CBS News.
As per PEOPLE, a statement by Combs' spokesperson Juda Engelmayer stated that the call was initiated by Combs’ attorney and also disclosed the prison duties the Bad Boy Records founder is performing.
“He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library," Engelmayer said.
He added, "The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate.”
This new update came after TMZ reported that Combs was allegedly caught drinking homemade alcohol in prison, which a spokesperson flatly denied later.
“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs," the spokesperson said.
He mentioned, He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”
Combs was sentenced on October 3 and he was also fined $500,000.