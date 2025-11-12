Brad Pitt’s ‘obsession’ with Angelina Jolie sparks trouble with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt’s obsessive behavior with Angelina Jolie has ignited concerns for Ines de Ramon.
Last month, the 61-year-old American actor and film producer once again clashed with his ex-wife Jolie by submitting a new filing in which he made a huge demand.
In the new documents filed by his legal team in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pitt demanded the Maleficent starlet to release the private messages about the sale of her Château Miraval shares, despite the actress’s refusal to do so.
According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, Brad Pitt’s reconnection to his ex-wife has sparked concerns for his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who fears that the legal battle could break the actor both mentally and physically.
The insider told, "Ines can see how this endless battle is exhausting Brad. She admires his determination, but it worries her deeply. Watching him get so wrapped up in something that's clearly hurting him is really hard for her. It's a real lingering mess and it could ruin them as a couple."
Meanwhile, a friend of de Ramon revealed, "Whenever Brad brings up the lawsuit, he shifts completely. He gets tense and on edge, almost like he's someone else. Ines calls it his 'fight mode,' and she can't stand it because it's nothing like the warm, calm person she knows. It really wears her down."
The outlet went on to share that to Ines de Ramon, each new legal action from Brad Pitt feels as if he has become increasingly obsessive.
“She's told him several times that all she wants is peace. Ines can see how much this fight is taking out of him. Before every new court filing, he's restless and barely sleeps, and most of their evenings get swallowed up by calls with his legal team,” they added.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating since late 2022.