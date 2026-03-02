King Charles makes surprising offer to Harry, Meghan after Beatrice, Eugenie ban

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a heartfelt offer from King Charles III as Andrew Mountbatten’s Jeffrey Epstein controversy continues to haunt the Royal Family.
The 77-year-old monarch formally stripped his disgraced brother from all his royal titles in October, 2025, in the wake of his links with the late paedophile and sex offender.
Charles also ordered the former Duke of York to evict the Royal Lodge – which the former Prince had leased in 2003 for the next 75 years.
Now that Andrew has been evicted from the crown estate and moved to the Wood Farm in Sandringham last month, the insiders are claiming that Charles is now offering the Royal Lodge to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US after stepping down from their Royal duties.
“Charles wants unity. Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open,” an insider told Rob Shuter.
They continued, “The optics are tricky, moving Harry and Meghan into Andrew’s old house ties them to a property that’s become synonymous with scandal. That’s a lot of baggage.”
“It’s about keeping family close — geographically and emotionally,” the insider added.
“Whether they accept is another matter,” they further noted.
Harry and Meghan – who are set to make their first joint trip to the UK this year have not publicly shared any plans to return to royal life full-time.
This update came just a day after it was reported that King Charles nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been asked not to join the royals at the annual horse racing event, taking place in June.
"I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year,” a source told Daily Mail.
"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," they added.