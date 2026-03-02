Princess Leonor to Princess Elisabeth: Reign of Queens to shape Europe's next era

Across Europe, a new chapter is unfolding within the monarchies as several royal families prepare for a reign of queens in a rare moment of the royal history.
As the current kings near the later years of their rule, these young heiresses are being molded to represent a new wave of monarchy.
From Spain's Princess Leonor to Sweden's Princess Victoria, here's a list of all the crown princesses preparing to ascend the European thrones.
Princess Leonor - Spain
Born on October 30, 2005, Leonor is the crown princess of Spain and the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
The heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, currently undergoing an intense military training, is set to become the country's first Queen Regnant in 150 years.
Princess Victoria - Sweden
Princess Victoria, born on July 14, 1977, is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and the heir apparent to the Swedish throne.
Known for her strong commitment to issues such as climate change, children's rights, and public health, Victoria is the first female heir apparent in Swedish monarchy's history.
Princess Elisabeth - Belgium
Born as the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde on October 25, 2001, Princess Elisabeth is the heir apparent to the Belgian throne.
She is set to become the country's first Queen Regnant and is well-known for championing multilingualism, strong academia at Oxford and Harvard, and her commitment to royal duties.
Princess Catharina-Amalia - The Netherlands
Born on December 7, 2003, Princess Catharina-Amalia is the heir apparent to the Dutch throne as the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
She is adored for her stunning fashion sense, excellence in academics and dedication to the royal duties.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra - Norway
Princess Ingrid Alexandra was born on January 21, 2004, as the elder child of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and second child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
Although she does not hold the title of Crown Princess yet, Princess Ingrid is second in the line of succession and will become the first reigning queen to ascend the Norwegian throne in 600 years.