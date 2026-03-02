News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Princess Leonor to Princess Elisabeth: Reign of Queens to shape Europe's next era

From Spain's Princess Leonor to Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, here's a list of crown princesses preparing to ascend European thrones

  • By Sidra Khan
Princess Leonor to Princess Elisabeth: Reign of Queens to shape Europes next era
Princess Leonor to Princess Elisabeth: Reign of Queens to shape Europe's next era

Across Europe, a new chapter is unfolding within the monarchies as several royal families prepare for a reign of queens in a rare moment of the royal history.

As the current kings near the later years of their rule, these young heiresses are being molded to represent a new wave of monarchy.

From Spain's Princess Leonor to Sweden's Princess Victoria, here's a list of all the crown princesses preparing to ascend the European thrones.

Princess Leonor - Spain

Princess Leonor of Spain
Princess Leonor of Spain

Born on October 30, 2005, Leonor is the crown princess of Spain and the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

The heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, currently undergoing an intense military training, is set to become the country's first Queen Regnant in 150 years.

Princess Victoria - Sweden

Princess Victoria of Sweden
Princess Victoria of Sweden

Princess Victoria, born on July 14, 1977, is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and the heir apparent to the Swedish throne.

Known for her strong commitment to issues such as climate change, children's rights, and public health, Victoria is the first female heir apparent in Swedish monarchy's history.

Princess Elisabeth - Belgium

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Born as the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde on October 25, 2001, Princess Elisabeth is the heir apparent to the Belgian throne.

She is set to become the country's first Queen Regnant and is well-known for championing multilingualism, strong academia at Oxford and Harvard, and her commitment to royal duties.

Princess Catharina-Amalia - The Netherlands

Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands
Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands

Born on December 7, 2003, Princess Catharina-Amalia is the heir apparent to the Dutch throne as the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. 

She is adored for her stunning fashion sense, excellence in academics and dedication to the royal duties.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra - Norway

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was born on January 21, 2004, as the elder child of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and second child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Although she does not hold the title of Crown Princess yet, Princess Ingrid is second in the line of succession and will become the first reigning queen to ascend the Norwegian throne in 600 years.

King Charles makes surprising offer to Harry, Meghan after Beatrice, Eugenie ban
King Charles makes surprising offer to Harry, Meghan after Beatrice, Eugenie ban
Prince William, Princess Kate’s quiet gestures reveal their bond amid royal stress
Prince William, Princess Kate’s quiet gestures reveal their bond amid royal stress
King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama
King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama
Princess Beatrice's heartbreaking reaction to her ban from Royal Ascot revealed
Princess Beatrice's heartbreaking reaction to her ban from Royal Ascot revealed
King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew
King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew
King Charles imposes first major ban on Beatrice & Eugenie amid Andrew drama
King Charles imposes first major ban on Beatrice & Eugenie amid Andrew drama
Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St David's Day message in Welsh
Prince William, Kate Middleton deliver heartfelt St David's Day message in Welsh
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow new rules after shocking arrest
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
Queen Camilla secretly transfers luxury estate to her children amid royal turmoil
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance
How Prince Harry responds to Andrew related question in latest TV appearance

Popular News

Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’

Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’
27 minutes ago
Prince William, Princess Kate’s quiet gestures reveal their bond amid royal stress

Prince William, Princess Kate’s quiet gestures reveal their bond amid royal stress
2 hours ago
Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts

Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts
an hour ago