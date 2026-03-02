Palace aides ring alarms after William's emotional statement: 'not in a good position'

News
Palace aide rings alarm after William's emotional statement: 'not in a good position'

Buckingham Palace aides and courtiers have reacted to Prince William's unexpected confession at BAFTA Awards 2026.

Last week, The Prince of Wales as Baftas (The British Academy of Film and Television Arts) president graced the star-studded award show alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.

At the event, which came just days following his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten's arrest, William was asked whether he has watched the highly-anticipated film, Hamnet, starring Taylor Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn.

To which, William responded, "I need to be in quite a calm state, and I'm not at the moment."

Not only that the future King's emotional response made headlines it also sparked widespread concerns among royal circles regarding behind-the-scenes situation of the Royal Family amid Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Now, Royal biographer Russel Myers, who recently published his new book, William and Catherine: The Inside Story, has shared his two cents on the situation.

"He may not have meant it, but it will be construed as that's what he meant," the author told Hello.

He continued, "The language being used and the constant rhetoric has crossed the line of what they would have expected."

He also explained how the coverage of press around William's remarks has clearly unsettled current and former courtiers.

"Reading the papers at the weekend, it's the first time I've really thought that actually, we're not in a good position," a former Palace aide noted.

To which Russel added, "There is intense pressure on the royal family, possibly like there's never been before.

He went on to further claimed that "Serious questions are going to be asked. We have a situation where MPs are standing up and pretty much listing their perceptions of [Andrew's] behaviour. It's extraordinary."

"And you have the police investigations. You have the added issue of the UK government, supported by some of the realms that are coming forward now, saying that they will strip him from the line of succession. This is very, very serious," he added.

For the unversed, King Charles disgraced brother was arrested on his 66th birthday, February 19, 2026, over the suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the UK's envoy for trade.



