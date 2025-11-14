Entertainment

Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

From Jennifer Lopes & Ben Affleck’s messy split to Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s shocking separation, here’s a list of celebrity divorces in 2025

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Every year brings new love stories in Hollywood, and just as many endings.

While 2025 brought happy news for many celebrity couples such as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce and Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, it also proved to be a tumultuous year for several stars, who ended up calling it quits on their marriages.

Whether it was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s high-profile split or Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s shocking separation, these celebrity divorces proved that fame and fortune do not always guarantee lasting love and companionship.

Here’s a list of surprising celebrity divorces that left the world shocked in 2025.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson tied the knot with NFL star Eric Johnson in July 2014 after dating him for four years. The couple share three children – two daughters and a son.

In January 2025, the All’s Fair starlet announced separation from her husband after 10 years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Hollywood’s one of the most famous celebrity couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, got united in a wedlock in July 2022 after being in an on-and-off-again relationship.

In August 2024, the Birthday singer shocked fans by filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex-flames finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025, and became legally single on February 21.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who got married in June 2006 and share two daughters, were considered one of Hollywood’s long-standing couples.

However, the pair left the world completely shocked when they called it quits after 19 years of marriage, having lived separately since the summer. On September 30, 2025, the Babygirl actress officially filed for divorce.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborrah Lee-Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborrah Lee-Furness 

After tying the knot on April 11, 1996, and living together for 27 years, Hugh Jackman and Deborrah Lee-Furness showed the world that even the decades of being married cannot guarantee everlasting relationship.

In September 2023, the couple, who are parents to two adoptive children – a son and a daughter, announced their separation, with Deborrah finally filing for divorce in May 2025.

Hugh Jackman and Deborrah’s divorce was finalized in June 2025, marking an end to their nearly three-decade long marriage.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

After meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren exchanged vows in May 2008. They are parents of three children.

In January 2025, the pair pulled the plug on their 16 years of marriage and announced parting their ways. They filed for divorce on February 7.

Sia and Dan Bernard

Sia and Dan Bernard
Sia and Dan Bernard

Australian singer-songwriter Sia got married to Dan Bernard in December 2022 after dating him for a year. The couple welcomed their first and only child, a daughter in March 2024.

However, just two years of their marriage, the pair parted their ways, with Sia filing for divorce on March 19, 2025.

Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh

Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh
Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh

Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh, who said “I do” on November 24, 2007, after a year of engagement, are parents to a son.

After 17 years into a loving relationship, the duo pulled the plug on their marriage, with Ford reaching the court to file for divorce on January 8, 2025.

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik

The Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson got married to Kevin Jay Anik in October 2021 after quietly enjoying romance for several years. The 35-year-old actress publicly confirmed the marriage during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

After being together for over three years, Brunson filed for divorce on March 19, 2025, and finalized it I September.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dorit Kemsley married English businessman Paul “PK” Kemsley on March 7, 2015, after a few years of dating. They share two children – a daughter and a son.

In May 2024, the pair announced separation, eventually ending their 10-year marriage in April 2025 by filing for divorce.

Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gilford

Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gillford
Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gillford 

First crossing each other’s paths in 2010, Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gillford exchanged vows in on December 29, 2012.

The duo, who are parents of two, ended their 12-year marriage in April 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole Lamas

Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole Lamas
Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole Lamas

Lorenzo Lamas, the Falcon Crest star, got married to Kenna Nicole Lamas in October 2023 after three years of dating and two years of engagement.

On July 8, 2025, Lorenzo initiated divorce proceedings, listing January 21 as his and Kenna’s separation date.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids
The 'Blood Marry' singer and her fiancé have shared that they’re planning to have children in the near future

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer
'Wuthering Heights' official trailer featuring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi has been released

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate
Paris Jackson’s claims against Michael Jackson’s estate face major court reversal

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker unleashes a fierce expletive attack on Elon Musk as he’s set to become world’s 1st trillionaire

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories
From Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year to Karol G’s Song of the Year, here’s a complete winner list of the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards

'Wuthering Heights trailer': Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance

'Wuthering Heights trailer': Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance
'Wuthering Heights' is set for a Valentine’s Weekend 2026 release

Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
Miley Cyrus' finally releases soulful new track 'Dream As One' from 'Avatar 3' releasing in December

‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond

‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni put 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover in difficult situation

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors
The ‘MONACO’ singer wins five awards including Album of the Year at the 2025 Latin Grammys

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music
Iconic rock bands Whitesnake and Deep Purple frontman, David Coverdale, announces retirement at 74

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B also shares three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed
The 'Poker Face' singer and Michael Polansky were first romantically linked in late 2019