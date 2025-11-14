Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Every year brings new love stories in Hollywood, and just as many endings.
While 2025 brought happy news for many celebrity couples such as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce and Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, it also proved to be a tumultuous year for several stars, who ended up calling it quits on their marriages.
Whether it was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s high-profile split or Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s shocking separation, these celebrity divorces proved that fame and fortune do not always guarantee lasting love and companionship.
Here’s a list of surprising celebrity divorces that left the world shocked in 2025.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson tied the knot with NFL star Eric Johnson in July 2014 after dating him for four years. The couple share three children – two daughters and a son.
In January 2025, the All’s Fair starlet announced separation from her husband after 10 years of marriage.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Hollywood’s one of the most famous celebrity couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, got united in a wedlock in July 2022 after being in an on-and-off-again relationship.
In August 2024, the Birthday singer shocked fans by filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex-flames finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025, and became legally single on February 21.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who got married in June 2006 and share two daughters, were considered one of Hollywood’s long-standing couples.
However, the pair left the world completely shocked when they called it quits after 19 years of marriage, having lived separately since the summer. On September 30, 2025, the Babygirl actress officially filed for divorce.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
After tying the knot on April 11, 1996, and living together for 27 years, Hugh Jackman and Deborrah Lee-Furness showed the world that even the decades of being married cannot guarantee everlasting relationship.
In September 2023, the couple, who are parents to two adoptive children – a son and a daughter, announced their separation, with Deborrah finally filing for divorce in May 2025.
Hugh Jackman and Deborrah’s divorce was finalized in June 2025, marking an end to their nearly three-decade long marriage.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
After meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren exchanged vows in May 2008. They are parents of three children.
In January 2025, the pair pulled the plug on their 16 years of marriage and announced parting their ways. They filed for divorce on February 7.
Sia and Dan Bernard
Australian singer-songwriter Sia got married to Dan Bernard in December 2022 after dating him for a year. The couple welcomed their first and only child, a daughter in March 2024.
However, just two years of their marriage, the pair parted their ways, with Sia filing for divorce on March 19, 2025.
Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh
Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh, who said “I do” on November 24, 2007, after a year of engagement, are parents to a son.
After 17 years into a loving relationship, the duo pulled the plug on their marriage, with Ford reaching the court to file for divorce on January 8, 2025.
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik
The Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson got married to Kevin Jay Anik in October 2021 after quietly enjoying romance for several years. The 35-year-old actress publicly confirmed the marriage during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
After being together for over three years, Brunson filed for divorce on March 19, 2025, and finalized it I September.
Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dorit Kemsley married English businessman Paul “PK” Kemsley on March 7, 2015, after a few years of dating. They share two children – a daughter and a son.
In May 2024, the pair announced separation, eventually ending their 10-year marriage in April 2025 by filing for divorce.
Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gilford
First crossing each other’s paths in 2010, Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gillford exchanged vows in on December 29, 2012.
The duo, who are parents of two, ended their 12-year marriage in April 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.
Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole Lamas
Lorenzo Lamas, the Falcon Crest star, got married to Kenna Nicole Lamas in October 2023 after three years of dating and two years of engagement.
On July 8, 2025, Lorenzo initiated divorce proceedings, listing January 21 as his and Kenna’s separation date.