Rebel Wilson denies 'outrageous' phone-dumping claims ahead of 'The Deb' trial

Rebel Wilson has rejected claims of dumping her phone ahead of "The Deb" trial, as she shared that the sexual harassment complaint was a "nightmare situation".
The Pitch Perfect star is being sued by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actress in her directorial debut, The Deb, over allegations that she invented a sexual harassment complaint by the young actress.
Wilson claimed the MacInnes told her she was uncomfortable after sharing a bath with The Deb producer Amanda Ghost in the run-up to the film's shoot.
However, while MacInnes and Ghost do not deny they bathed together, they argue that they were wearing swimsuits and the encounter followed Ghost experiencing a medical episode on Bondi Beach.
The actress denied informing Wilson that the incident made her uncomfortable, while The Hustle star alleged that MacInnes changed her story after being provided career opportunities by Ghost, which she denied.
In a second day of cross-examination on Wednesday, April 29, Wilson told the court that it was a "nightmare situation" to "have the financial producer living with and having a bath and shower with a young actress".
Sue Chrysanthou, MacInnes' barrister, countered, noting, "It's a nightmare situation you created through a series of lies, isn't it?"
Wilson replied, "It would not at all be in my interest to make up a sexual harassment complaint between those two very important people."
During the questioning on Wednesday, Chrysanthou accused Wilson of dumping her phone, which contained WhatsApp messages related to the case.
Wilson's lawyers have previously said the phone was stolen in London in July 2025 and have produced a police report to support the story.
"Are you sure your phone was stolen and you didn't just dump it in a park?" Chrysanthou said, per a report by Australia's ABC News. Wilson said the allegation was "absolutely outrageous," while her lawyer, Dauid Sibtain, objected to the questions, saying they were "intimidating" and "offensive".
Amid the legal dispute, The Deb, a feel-good movie about outback teens attending a debutante ball, was released in Australia earlier this month but as of yet, does not have a distributor in the US market.