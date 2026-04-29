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Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years

'The Lives of Others' is slated be premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London in October this year

Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in The Lives of Others after 15 years
Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years 

Keira Knightley has returned to the West End in a new stage production later this year. 

On Wednesday, April 29, multiple media outlets reported that the 41-year-old actress was set to star in the world premiere of a stage adaptation of The Lives of Others.

Keira will appear alongside Bridgerton star Luke Thompson and Bafta winner Stephen Dillane in the adaptation of the 2006 Academy Award-winning film.

The new drama will run at the Adelphi Theatre in London from October 2026 to January 2027.

Speaking about the return of the actress, the theatre show’s producer, Sonia Friedman, said, "I’ve been obsessed with The Lives Of Others ever since I first saw it – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s exquisite, haunting, and completely masterful film, and there is no one better than Robert Icke to bring this to life onstage."

"He has this rare ability to combine huge ideas with real emotional truth, and I know he and the company will find a way to realise it that feels both unexpected and completely thrilling," she continued.

The original film was directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck and earned numerous accolades, including the Oscar for best international film. 

Notably, the German drama movie was released in 2006.   

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