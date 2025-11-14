Prince William issues official statement after Eugenie resumes royal duties

Prince William has shared first statement after Princess Eugenie’s return to royal spotlight.
Taking to his and Princess Kate’s official Instagram account on Thursday, November 13, the Prince of Wales issued a heartfelt statement alongside a delightful video from his latest outing.
For his new engagement, the future king visited Cornwall, where he inaugurated a new access road for Mousehole AFC – a Cornwall-based football club.
After the heartwarming visit, William penned a special message to the football club, stating, “Thank you to everyone in Mousehole for an incredible visit today and to all those who made the new road to this football club possible. You are a shining example of what can happen when people and businesses come together to create a team to help a community.”
He signed off the message with his initial “W.”
Accompanying the sweet note was a video featuring glimpses from Prince William visit, showing him delightfully interacting with the club officials, staff, and football players.
Notably, William’s message came after his cousin Princess Eugenie marked her return to royal spotlight by resuming her duties as official member of The King’s Foundation’s 35 Under 35 initiative.
The King’s Foundation’s 35 Under 35 project is a network of 35 young innovators, makers, and changemakers aged 18–35 to mark its 35th anniversary.
It is worth noting that Prince William is reportedly against the York princesses, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, taking on royal roles due to their dad, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s, disgracing scandals.